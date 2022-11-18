Charlotte Pedersen Acquires 185 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Pedersen bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £4,267.95 ($5,015.22).

Wizz Air Price Performance

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,199 ($25.84) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,775.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,147.25. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,895 ($57.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($27.73) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($22.91) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 2,640 ($31.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.84) to GBX 2,800 ($32.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,995.50 ($35.20).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

