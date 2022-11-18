Nick Watkins Buys 7,000 Shares of EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Stock

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) insider Nick Watkins bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($11,186.84).
EJF Investments Stock Performance
EJFI opened at GBX 133 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EJF Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.66.
EJF Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.
EJF Investments Company Profile
EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
Featured Articles
