Nick Watkins Buys 7,000 Shares of EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Stock

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) insider Nick Watkins bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($11,186.84).

EJF Investments Stock Performance

EJFI opened at GBX 133 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EJF Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.66.

Get EJF Investments alerts:

EJF Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.