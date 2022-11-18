Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £490,000 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.45), for a total transaction of £490,000 ($575,793.18).

Frontier Developments Stock Down 2.4 %

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($15.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,530 ($29.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,290.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,652.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,326.25 ($27.34).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Featured Stories

