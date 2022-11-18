Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Purchases £100,260 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,671 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($117,814.34).

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,611 ($18.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,602.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,700.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,502.17. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,435 ($16.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,176 ($25.57).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EDV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.20) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($34.08) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.27).

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.