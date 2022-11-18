Duncan Wanblad Purchases 4 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,354 ($39.41) per share, for a total transaction of £134.16 ($157.65).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,681 ($31.50) per share, for a total transaction of £134.05 ($157.52).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,142 ($36.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,027.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($38.78) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 3,400 ($39.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($37.19) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,423.13 ($40.22).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

