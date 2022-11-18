Duncan Wanblad Purchases 4 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,354 ($39.41) per share, for a total transaction of £134.16 ($157.65).
Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,681 ($31.50) per share, for a total transaction of £134.05 ($157.52).
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,142 ($36.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,027.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
