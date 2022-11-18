SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$13.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

