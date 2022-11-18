Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aditxt, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aditxt in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aditxt’s current full-year earnings is ($6.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Aditxt Trading Down 5.7 %

ADTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $61.50.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($12.00). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 601.11% and a negative net margin of 5,101.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

