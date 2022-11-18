ATB Capital Trims Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Target Price to C$0.07

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.07 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

CVE:XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

