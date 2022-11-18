Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. 152,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 912,075 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -210.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

