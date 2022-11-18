Bio-Techne Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 30th (NASDAQ:TECH)

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TECH opened at $331.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $272.01 and a 12-month high of $522.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.22.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

