Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Buyback $20.00 billion in Shares

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

