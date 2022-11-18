Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock to $41.00. The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 38,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,536,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $354,208. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 9.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.