Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) were down 10.1% on Wednesday after Argus downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 80,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,196,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,754,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,425.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,027,100 shares of company stock worth $7,287,438 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

