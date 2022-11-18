Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) were down 10.1% on Wednesday after Argus downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 80,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,196,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies
In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,754,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,425.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,027,100 shares of company stock worth $7,287,438 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.74.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.