Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $7.00. 29,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 510,787 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 2.9 %

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

