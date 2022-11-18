Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The company traded as high as C$11.71 and last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 246766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.34.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$839.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

