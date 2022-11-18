RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 15,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,476,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,372 shares of company stock valued at $766,513. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 110.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

