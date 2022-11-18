Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 3,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,182,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $595.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 118.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

