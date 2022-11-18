Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 2.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.30. 2,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,472,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Specifically, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,742.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Repay Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of -786.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,700,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 103,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 16.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.