Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 2.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 6,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 939,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Specifically, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Hyliion Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.