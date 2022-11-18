Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.28. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,590 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $518.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.43.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

