2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.22. 2U shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 6,556 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

