AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.81, but opened at $80.24. AAON shares last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $28,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,395 shares of company stock worth $3,580,715. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

AAON Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 33.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in AAON by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAON by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

