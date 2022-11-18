Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.81, but opened at $89.30. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 29,876 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

