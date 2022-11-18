Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.80. The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 32,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 473,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

