Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $208.84, but opened at $213.33. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $216.09, with a volume of 49,162 shares traded.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

