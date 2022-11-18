Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.30. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 31,997 shares.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,541. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
