Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.30. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 31,997 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,541. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

