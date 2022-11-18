TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $12.40. The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 20958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.78.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.