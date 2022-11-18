Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $178.98, but opened at $153.78. Target shares last traded at $152.10, with a volume of 348,100 shares traded.

The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Target

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

