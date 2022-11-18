Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $24.31. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 3,764 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

