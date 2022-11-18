Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cano Health traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 53410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
CANO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Stock Performance
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.