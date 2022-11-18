Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cano Health traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 53410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

CANO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Performance

About Cano Health

The company has a market cap of $891.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.