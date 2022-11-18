Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 3655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,405,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $36,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

