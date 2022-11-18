Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading Down 10.5% After Insider Selling

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 31,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 513,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Specifically, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

