Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $1.00. The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 20,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,456,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $595.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.