Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $170.00. The company traded as high as $191.31 and last traded at $191.04, with a volume of 645317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.96.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.