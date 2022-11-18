Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 27,403 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 727% compared to the average volume of 3,312 put options.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

