Vroom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 53,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 329% compared to the typical volume of 12,418 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Vroom stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $176.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

