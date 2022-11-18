Tattooed Chef Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,789 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 454% compared to the average daily volume of 3,211 put options.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. UBS Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 496.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
