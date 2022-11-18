Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical volume of 6,131 call options.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Nutanix stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

