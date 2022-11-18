MicroStrategy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,179 put options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average daily volume of 17,270 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $750.51.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

