Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $14.39 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Maravai LifeSciences

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

