Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Decreases By 10.5%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

