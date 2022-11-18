Short Interest in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Declines By 9.3%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 765,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.75. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

