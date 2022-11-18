Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.0 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.