Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.0 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.