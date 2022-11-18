Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Lightbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LTBR opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lightbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

About Lightbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lightbridge by 68.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $108,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

