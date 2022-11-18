Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Lightbridge Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of LTBR opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lightbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
