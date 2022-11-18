Short Interest in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Grows By 6.6%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

LSCC stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

