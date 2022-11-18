Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Decreases By 7.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Loyalty Ventures Price Performance
Loyalty Ventures stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Loyalty Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Loyalty Ventures Company Profile
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.