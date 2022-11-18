Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Decreases By 7.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures Price Performance

Loyalty Ventures stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Loyalty Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 1,576.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.