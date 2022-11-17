Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 87,970 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $257.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.