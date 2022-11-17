Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CTO Leila Zhang Sells 1,176 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

