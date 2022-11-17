MGO One Seven LLC Sells 574 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

