Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $87.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.76.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. Devon Energy has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

